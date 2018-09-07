IL&FS Group's Board meets to seek immediate financial support: Sources

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) The Board of cash-strapped IL&FS has sought immediate financial support from its key shareholders, sources said.

Accordingly, the Board met here on Friday and sought around Rs 3,000 crore loan from key shareholders including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Besides, sources said the Board informed the shareholders of the brewing financial crisis at the company and the need to raise additional funds.

As per an earlier statement of the company, the Board had approved a plan to approach shareholders for support to the extent of Rs 9,000 crore.

On August 29, the company's board, among other fund-raising plans, approved a Rights Issue of 30 crore equity shares at Rs 150 per share aggregating to Rs 4,500 crore to shore up its capital and the process would be completed by October 30, the company had said in a statement.

"As on March 31, 2018, IL&FS net worth was Rs 7,400 crore. In addition, the Board approved the re-capitalization of Group companies to the extent of Rs 5,000 crore in IL&FS Financial Services, IL&FS Transportation, IL&FS Energy, IL&FS Environment, and IL&FS Education," the company said.

"The Board also approved the Company's specific asset divestment plan based on which IL&FS expects to reduce its overall debt by Rs 30,000 crore. Out of a portfolio of 25

projects identified for sale, firm offers have already been received for 14 projects."

The August 29 statement had also said that the company expects to complete its divestment plan over the next 12 to 18 months in a systematic and professional way to fulfil its commitments.

The group has around Rs 1 lakh crore worth of debt on its books.

As on March 31, 2018, LIC and ORIX Corporation Japan were the largest shareholders in IL&FS with their stake holding at 25.34 per cent and 23.54 per cent respectively, while Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), HDFC, CBI and SBI stake holdings are at 12.56 per cent, 9.02 per cent, 7.67 per cent and 6.42 per cent respectively.

Last month, ICRA had downgraded the long-term rating for IL&FS.

"The rating revisions take into account the company's elevated debt levels owing to the funding commitments towards Group ventures," ICRA had said in a note on August 7.

"While IL&FS has recognised opportunistic asset monetisation as a key strategic initiative, the actual progress on the same has hitherto been slow, resulting in high gearing for the company, albeit within the regulatory limit."

