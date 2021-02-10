Ikbal Singh, Accused in Red Fort Violence on Republic Day 2021, Arrested by Delhi Police From Hoshiarpur in Punjab

New Delhi, February 10: Ikbal Singh, a wanted in the Red Fort Republic Day violence case has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Singh, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was arrested on Tuesday night, the Delhi Police said. Sigh's arrest comes a day after key accused Deep Sidhu's arrest, who has been sent on a seven-day police custody in January 26 violence case case in Delhi. Sidhu, the Punjabi actor-cum-activist, was arrested from Karnal in Haryana. Meanwhile, another co-accused Sukhdev Singh was earlier arrested from Chandigarh.

Ikbal Singh, the 45-year-old man who has been arrested today, hails from Ludhiana. Singh, along with Deep Sidhu and others were part of the Republic Day tractor rally that created ruckus in the national capital. His videos went viral on social media where he was purportedly heard threatening cops on duty and inciting protesters to go on a rampage.

Here's the tweet:

Iqbal Singh, an accused in 26th January Delhi violence case arrested by Special Cell from Hoshiarpur, Punjab last night. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/T5ysMI4v77 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

The Delhi Police had announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh. Meanwhile, Rs 50,000 cash reward was announced on each on Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the violence that saw at least one person die and several injured, including policemen.