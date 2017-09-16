IJPL welcomes female franchise owners

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Indian Junior Players League Talent Hunt (IJPL Talent Hunt) on Saturday revealed their first women franchise owners with Telugu star Laxmi Manchu owning the Hyderabad Hawks with Kannada actors Aindrita Ray and Diganth co-owning the Bangalore Stars.

Welcoming the new owners, IJPL Managing Director Dinesh Kapoor said: "In addition to having film-maker and actor Arbaaz Khan and actor Rajeev Khandelwal, the introduction of Telugu star Laxmi Manchu and Kannada film icons Aindrita and Diganth speaks a lot about the level of the IJPL Talent Hunt."

"Their stardom will be an honourable addition to the existing group of owners of teams in IJPL Talent Hunt," he added.

On this occasion, Laxmi Manchu, who has acted in American television series -- Desperate Housewives and Las Vegas -- said: "I'm super excited to be part of IJPL Talent Hunt and I hope my team, Hyderabad Hawk goes all out to win the tournament in Dubai."

The IJPL Talent Hunt will culminate in a grand competition between 16 teams, namely Gujarat Greats, Kolkata Strikers, Bangalore Stars, Assam Rangers, Pune Panthers, Delhi Dashers, Ranchi Boosters, Punjab Tigers, Dehradun Rockers, UP Heroes, Hyderabad Hawks, Chennai Champs, Rajasthan Roarers, Mumbai Masters, MP Warriors and Haryana Hurricanes, battling for the crown.

