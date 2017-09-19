IJPL kicks off with Dehradun crushing Pune in opener

Dubai, Sep 19 (IANS) The Indian Junior Premier League (IJPL) kicked off here on Tuesday with the Dehradun Rockers convincingly defeating the Pune Panthers by seven wickets in the opening match.

After bundling out Pune for a meagre 78 runs in 17.1 overs, thanks to Suraj Satwal (3/12) and Vidhigya Pathak (3/20), Dehradun chased down the target in a mere 9.4 overs with Prateek Panwar top-scoring with an unbeaten 42 off 31 balls.

Nikit Singh (29 off 34) emerged the lone warrior for the Pune franchise while Amit Chawarekar, G. Toshniwal and Aditya More bagged a wicket each for the Panthers.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Sikander Bakht, who is here as a commentator, hailed the efforts of Dinesh Kapoor, the IJPL Managing Director.

"I am absolutely confident that the IJPL will take Indian cricket to great heights," he said.

Earlier, Hamad Abdullah Al Qasemi, Chairman of Freehold Mediation Authority, UAE, Ram Buxani, Chairman, ITL

Cosmos Group, Dubai, Mohan Jashanmai, Chairman Emeritus, Indian Business Professionals Group, Abu Dhabi along with Dinesh Kapoor, IJPL MD, attended the grand opening ceremony.

--IANS

tri/bg