IITF to have help desk for GST-related issues

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Thursday said it will operate a special help desk at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) to help businesses registered outside Delhi, including foreign companies, to easily complete their GST-related obligations.

It said the decision was taken since a large number of businesses from all over India and abroad were expected to participate in the event from November 14 to 27 at Pragati Maidan here.

Most of these businesses would fall under either non-resident taxpayers category (foreign businesses not registered anywhere in India) or casual taxpayers (those registered outside Delhi), a statement said.

"We want to assure all foreign businesses travelling to New Delhi for IITF 2018 that all kind of technical and procedural support will be provided to them with regard to GST... Our prompt and very friendly help desk will be willing to provide hands-on support to any taxpayer who needs help at the exhibition venue," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.

However, he also advised all companies visiting from outside Delhi to not wait till arriving here but to start registering themselves with the GST Portal at the earliest so that they do not "face any last minute hassle or delay that may hamper their trade opportunities".

