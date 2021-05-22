IIT Roorkee Holds Interaction Program on Sanitation Mission in India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organised an interaction program with former IAS and currently the global lead for strategic initiatives in the World Bank Water global practice, Washington DC, Parmeswaran Iyer on Sanitation Mission in India.

According to an official press release by IIT Roorkee, the sanitation coverage of rural India since its independence from 1947 to 2014 was 38.7 per cent only. “The National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey 2018-19, undertaken by an independent verification agency under the World Bank-supported project, reported that about 95 per cent of toilets are being used. He (Iyer) told that quantitative studies and surveys was done by several global agencies to assess the overall impact of successful Swachh Bharat Mission. It is the impact of Open Defecation Free (ODF) in India that 3.07 diarrheal deaths are being avoided every year. ODF villages 11.25 times less likely to have groundwater contaminated which indirectly saves our environment to become polluted,” read the release.

Iyer has also authored a famous book “Method in the madness: Insights from my career as an insider-outsider-insider”. He led the Swachh Bharat Mission program from 2016 to 2020 and served as the Secretary to the Government of India at the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. He also headed the innovative community-led Swajal project in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the 1990s.

Prof Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said, “The recently authored book by Mr Iyer reflects on his unique career and the choices he has made along the way, providing valuable life lessons for people of all ages.”

