IIT Madras Launches Internship in Memory Studies, New Course in Pipeline

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched ‘Indian Network for Memory Studies’ (INMS), a formal national network in the field of memory studies in India and Asia.

Founded by Dr Avishek Parui and Dr Merin Simi Raj, Assistant Professors, English, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, INMS will provide internship and research opportunities for Indian students as well as international scholars through an annual membership programme in collaboration with the International Memory Studies Association.

A number of initiatives including new courses, training workshops, and interdisciplinary programmes are already in the pipeline, an official satement by IIT-Madras revealed. The INMS will coordinate engagements related to ‘memory’ from different institutes including cultural studies centres, neuroscience laboratories and industry research on AI and related fields.

INMS has established partnerships with the Memory Studies Association, Amsterdam, Frankfurt Memory Studies Platform, Germany, Memory Group, University of Warwick, UK, Cultural Identity and Memory Studies Institute (CIMS), University of St. Andrews, UK, XR Lab, TCS and Anglo-Ink, Chennai.

The vision of INMS includes offering an India-centric model of memory studies departing from the established Euro-centric models in theory and practice, producing and promoting an innovative interdisciplinary engagement with the complex cognitive, cultural, and machinic modes of memory.

It also aims to examine the processes of encoding and how such processes may be recorded and represented by a range of fields such as fiction, history, media, urban geography, and technology.

It will produce exhibitions, conferences, workshops, and special journal issues on a range of themes in memory studies, in collaboration with partners from academia and industry.

Dr Parui and Dr Raj aim to offer an entirely original perspective on studies in national memory, history, and cultural identities, drawing on theoretical models from humanities research as well as innovative tools of technology.

The Network was inaugurated virtually on June 16 with 600 participants from India, Iraq, Finland, France, Germany, Mauritius, Sweden, UK, and the US.

The INMS has emerged from The Centre for Memory Studies, IIT Madras, funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The other funding to the current projects in this research cluster comes from XR Lab, TCS Chennai, and Anglo-Ink, Chennai.

