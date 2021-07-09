IIT-Madras Launches Hackathon to Solve Societal Issues Using IoT, Winner to Get Rs 3 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation (IITM-PTF) launches a National hackathon called ‘SAMVEDAN 2021 – Sensing Solutions for Bharat’ to inspire citizens to solve India-specific problems of societal interest using IoT Sensor Board. The hackathon is launched in collaboration with Sony India Software Centre.

This Grand Challenge Competition is based on the Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation’s SPRESENSE™ Board, which participants can use for this challenge. Registration has already commenced for this challenge, which is open to all Indian nationals residing in India.

A team with a maximum of three members can register for the grand challenge. The challenge will be held in three stages quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals. A total of 75 ideas will be selected for the quarter-finals, and among them, 25 best ideas will be selected for the semi-finals.

There will be seven finalists with prizes for every finalist. Prizes worth Rs 3 Lakhs will be awarded to the best teams. Further, each quarterfinalist will be provided with a SPRESENSETM board free of cost by Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation through IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

Calling upon Indians from all over the country to take part in this hackathon, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, said, “The future is all about a tight convergence of physical systems with communication, computing, information, and data gathering, machine sensing, autonomous decisions and actions, and control. Thus sensors of all sorts will play a vital role in the Cyber-Physical Systems.”

Winners become eligible for prize money as well as an entrepreneurial support scheme by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation. The participation of academics as well as industry personnel is also welcome.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, that IITM-PTF plans to offer Entrepreneur-In-Residence scholarship for the top team for a year which will enable them to nurture it into a start-up.

