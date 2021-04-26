IIT-Madras Highlights the Need for Water Conservation through 'Rivers of India' Music Video

On International Water Day, March 22, the International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW), Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, released a music video titled Rivers of India, featuring famous singer Bombay Jayshri and classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty among others. Conceptualised and penned down by a former IIT Madras student and musician based in the United States, the video highlights the importance of water conservation and warns that our disregard of ecosystems is causing “unprecedented damage” to our rivers. The lyrics of the music video contains names of 51 rivers from all over India. The music video also names a phrase from the 1st millennium Tamil epic Silappathikaram as its inspiration.

The video released by ICCW calls for action, saying that human exploitation of water resources cannot be left unchecked as diminishing water bodies can bring the nations to the brink of a war for control over them. The music video by ICCW also emphasises the importance of awareness regarding water resources and highlights the centre’s commitment to bring cutting-edge research to the field and “lead the way”.

The ICCW, founded by IIT Madras in 2018, aims to use technology to pursue sustainable clean water solutions and bridge the gap between the latest research and implementation.

The problem of clean drinking water is huge in India as only less than 50 per cent of the population has access to safe drinking water, the data released by the Joint Monitoring Program report 2017 by UNICEF and WHO states. According to the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, India is suffering from “the worst water crisis in its history” as inadequate access to safe drinking water kills about 2 lakh people every year. By 2030, India’s water demand is estimated to become twice the available supply.

In 2018, the Jal Shakti Ministry, NITI Aayog, developed the Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) to create awareness and facilitate effective water management.

