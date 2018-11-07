IIT Kanpur planning for cloud seeding to give Delhiites respite from deteriorating air quality

Artificial rain can be a respite for people in Delhi breathing toxic air. Indian Institute of Engineering (IIT) Kanpur is planning to for cloud seeding which will produce artificial rain. Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi of IIT Kanpur said, "A meeting between Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur was held on November 01 to discuss on the deteriorating condition of air quality in Delhi and to provide an aircraft to IIT Kanpur for cloud seeding. IMD will provide weather forecasts to IIT Kanpur every day. If clouds are good and we get aircraft from ISRO, we will go ahead with cloud seeding." Cloud seeding is a type of weather modification that aims to change the amount or type of precipitation that falls from clouds by dispersing substances into the air that serve as cloud condensation or ice nuclei, which alter the microphysical processes within thecloud.