IIT, Jodhpur, NHAI sign pact to share expertise for betterment of highway infrastructure

Jodhpur, Oct 24 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur and National Highway Authority of India have signed a pact to share their expertise for betterment of highway infrastructure.

The signing ceremony was held at the IIT campus on Friday in the presence of Institute's Director Santanu Chaudhury and Ajay Bishnoi, GM (Tech) and Project Director, NHAI, Project Implementation Unit (PIU) Jodhpur.

'As a part of this MoU, NHAI and IIT Jodhpur will work together in various domains, including transportation engineering, structural engineering, geotechnical engineering, hydraulics engineering, infrastructure systems, earthquake engineering, urban and rural planning and disaster mitigation and management with an objective of sharing,' said Chaudhury.

The MoU will also facilitate undergraduate and postgraduate students of IIT Jodhpur to undertake fully paid internships in above domains.

The joint activities will facilitate in bridging the industry-institution gap and develop technologies that could be adopted in practice by NHAI. PTI CORR TDS TDS