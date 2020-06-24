IIT JEE & NEET Preparations Amid COVID-19: ALLEN Digital Classroom (ADC) to the Rescue With Online Classes

ALLEN Digital Classroom (ADC) - A round-the-clock e-learning platform to prepare students for IIT JEE & NEET preparation in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain & Saudi Arabia KOTA, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic outbreak may have brought various industries to a grinding halt, but ALLEN Digital Classroom (ADC), a digital learning platform, sees a prominent rise.

India-based ALLEN Career Institute Kota is proudly ushering into online coaching services for IIT JEE & NEET preparations, also extending its exclusive services for students based out of Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

ALLEN Digital Classroom (ADC) allows the student to attend live online classes, ask doubts online, streaming of recorded video lectures for efficient concept delivery, and consistent evaluation with online tests based on specific test patterns straight from the convenience of the student's home or anywhere in the world through digital connectivity.

Through ADC, ALLEN Career Institute, Kota is all geared to extend their services for Online Coaching to cater to NRI students. It aims to prepare students online for Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IITJEE Main & Advanced) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET) Examinations.

ALLEN Digital Classes (ADC) for GCC NRI Students With the advent of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), ADC brings interactive educational tools to support digital ecosystems. It will help students to experience real-time classroom training while gracing their virtual presence.

Being the pioneers in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, AIIMS, and Foundation test preparation - ALLEN has been continuously receiving tons of queries and requests from students and parents asking to open up centers in the Gulf region for NRI community. However, given the current COVID-19 situation,Digital Learning platform was launched for the NRI students community.

A year-long online preparation curated for NRI students made sure that students learning is ongoing.

'We had plans to launch our services in the GCC region, but the COVID-19 situation stalled that progress. However, since we had a very successful run of ALLEN Digital Classroom (ADC) Platform for students here in India, where more than 95,000+ students are already preparing effortlessly for various engineering and medical entrances, we decided to extend the benefits of Digital learning to our NRI students while keeping in mind the differentiated needs for such students,' remarks ALLEN's Whole Time Executive, Keshav Maheshwari.

ADC is always striving to get the same quality and experience of the ALLEN ecosystem on the digital educational platform, which played a significant role in producing record-breaking results for the past 32 years.

JEE Main replaces SAT However, with the recent announcement, the change from SAT Subject to JEE Main will bring a massive difference in the approach to preparation. JEE Main is a high-quality test significantly more stringent than the SAT Subject tests. In India, students start preparing as early as grade 8th to achieve the best results. Add to that, the fact that there are no quality institutions preparing students for such exams. All in all, students who are serious about joining Indian technical colleges through DASA should start serious preparations as early as possible.

Students to get exclusive benefit of DASA quota More than 50,000 students become eligible to take part in the examinations conducted by the Indian government and private colleges for engineering and medical courses in the GCC region with significant applications from Saudi Arabia and Oman and a sizeable number of students coming from Kuwait and Bahrain also.

It is also worth noting that over 76,000 medical seats are offered in various government and private medical colleges throughout the country.

The NRI students planning to enter engineering streams also get the exclusive benefit of DASA quota in multiple NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally-funded Institutions in India.

DASA admissions will be through JEE Main from 2021-22 onwards While currently there is just a notification announcing the change on DASA official website (www.dasanit.org), further details in a circular format are awaited. In 2001, HRD Ministry of India formulated a 'Direct Admission for Students Abroad' scheme in the Central Engineering institutes (NITs, IIITs, SPAs, etc. except IITs) to facilitate the Foreign Nationals studying in any country, wards of PIOs, OCIs, and NRI community to pursue technical education in India. In 2019 alone, more than 9 lac+ Indian students appeared for JEE Main examination for close to 40,000 seats.

