IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Today at jeeadv.ac.in, Know Eligibility and JoSAA Counselling Process Here

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will end the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 today, September 17, at 5:00 pm. Students who have qualified the JEE Main 2020 exam can only apply for the JEE Advanced exam at jeeadv.ac.in, the exam of which is scheduled to be held on September 27 in two shifts. If you are yet to complete your IIT JEE Advanced 2020 registration online, we advise you to do it sooner as the registration window will remain open till 5:00 pm, which means you only have a few hours to complete your registration process. This year, IIT Delhi is administering JEE Advanced exam. In this article, we bring you the eligibility criteria and JoSAA counselling process for JEE Advanced 2020. JEE Main 2020 Results Declared: Toppers' List Out, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile, Here's How to Check Scores Released by NTA Online.

JEE Advanced 2020 candidates who want to make changes in their registration can visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in and do the needful. They can change their choice of exam cities on the registration portal till 5:00 pm, today, September 17. To login, candidates will have to use the JEE Main application number and password. Once they have done that, the filled registration form will be displayed, where candidates need to make the changes, save and proceed.

JEE Advanced 2020 Eligibility and JoSAA Counselling

The top 2,50,000 candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2020 exam are eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced exam. After the exam, IIT Delhi will declare the JEE Advanced 2020 result on October 5, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start registration for IIT admission. The JoSAA counselling session will begin tentatively on October 6 at josaa.nic.in. The counselling for the admission will be held for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), IIESTs, International Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technical institutes.

This year, IITs have decided that they would drop class 12 performance criteria for admission. Earlier, the student needed to score at least 75 percent marks in their class 12 board exam, along with qualifying JEE Advanced exam to get selected.