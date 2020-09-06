IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals At Official Website - jeeadv.ac.in; Know More Details Here

New Delhi, September 6: The registration for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2020, or JEE Advanced 2020 has already begun for foreign nationals from Saturday, i.e. September 5. Meanwhile, JEE advanced registrations for other candidates will begin from next Friday, i.e. September 11. Candidates can register for the examination on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. JEE 2020 Exam Cancelled at Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram Examination Centers in Lucknow? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

Notably, the JEE advanced exam was postponed, and now it will be conducted on September 27, 2020, instead of September 23. JEE advanced 2020 will be a computer-based test. It will be conducted in two slots – morning and afternoon for B.Tech and B.Arch courses respectively. JEE Advanced 2020 Date: IIT Delhi Releases Revised Schedule for the Entrance Exam, Online Registration to Begin From September 11 at jeeadv.ac.in.

Here Are Steps to Follow to register For JEE Advanced 2020:

Candidates are required to visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Then they are required to enter their information and to select their centre of examination.

Candidates are required to upload their documents.

After filling the details, candidates are required to submit the fee for the examination.

JEE Advanced is a national level entrance examination for admission to BTech and other programmes. Students clearing the exam will get admission in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India. Notably, the last exam of JEE (main) is taking place today, i.e. September 6. Results for JEE (Main are expected to be released on September 11. Notably, the first 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in the JEE Main 2020 examination will be eligible to give JEE Advanced 2020.