IIT JAM Result 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check Score
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore released the result for Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2021 today at its official website, www.jam.iisc.ac.in. IIT JAM 2021 was held on February 14 in a computer-based test mode in two different sessions across India.
The scorecard of IIT JAM 2021 will be available to download from March 27 to July 31. “The scorecard (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for qualified candidates,” reads the IISc information bulletin.
IIT JAM Result 2021: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM, www.jam.iisc.ac.in, to check the result
Step 2: Under the latest announcement section, click on the link that reads “IIT JAM Result 2021”
Step 3: You will be re-directed to a new window
Step 4: Key in your IIT JAM 2021 credentials such as user ID and password in the space provided
Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ button. Upon successful login, the result of IIT JAM 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen
Step 5: Download the IIT JAM 2021 result and take its print out for future reference
The Joint Admission Test for M.Sc programmes (commonly known as JAM) is a national-level entrance test held for admission to 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore in M.Sc., Masters in Economics, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other degree programmes.
IISc Bangalore had released the final IIT JAM 2021 answer key on March 18, and the provisional answer key was out on February 26. Candidates could raise an objection against the IIT JAM 2021 answer key from March 1 to 3.