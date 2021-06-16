IIT-Delhi to Setup Transportation Research & Injury Prevention Centre, to Offer MS Research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will soon establish a new centre named ‘Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP-C)’ by converting the ‘Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP)’ which is running at the Institute since 2002 as an interdisciplinary programme.

The Institute’s Board has given its approval for the conversion of TRIPP into the centre. TRIP-C would offer academic programmes in the field of transportation and road safety to train professionals who are equipped with the skills for developing and maintaining safe transport infrastructure including vulnerable road users. The centre would be training the human power and produce specialists in safe and sustainable transport. It aims to attract the best faculty, students, and staff.

The focus of the new centre will be to address road transport and traffic safety in India and regions with similar socio-economic conditions. It will work towards meeting the national and international needs by focussing on research and postgraduate education on road transport and traffic safety aspects, said IIT-Delhi.

The focus area will include road planning and design interventions associated with traffic safety, road user behaviour associated with traffic safety and sustainable transport systems, safety aspects of new vehicle technology in mixed traffic.

Prof. K. Ramachandra Rao, Coordinator, TRIPP said, “The forthcoming centre has a unique template on how to run an interdisciplinary programme successfully, would aim to achieve greater heights through core research themes that would endeavour to develop standards for safe transport and urban mobility options”.

Besides continuing with the existing PhD programme, the new centre would offer a ‘Master of Science (M.S.) Research’ programme, which would train the students/ professionals in the field of transportation safety and prepare the students for the research careers.

Prof. K. Ramachandra Rao added, “The Master’s programme will offer a unique blend for professionals from varied backgrounds (Engineering/ Planning/ Medical/ Science/ Humanities) to be trained with the knowledge of developing safe and sustainable mobility leading to the enhancement of overall human life quality”.

The Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) at IIT Delhi was founded by Late Prof. Dinesh Mohan, a world-renowned expert on traffic safety and human tolerance to injury.

