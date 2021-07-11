IIT-Delhi, NLU to Collaborate on Law, Technology Research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is in the process of signing an MoU with the National Law University (NLU) Delhi to collaborate on research and innovation activities, joint projects, start-ups, outreach, and courses. IIT Delhi and NLU Delhi will be working closely on various aspects related to law and technology, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi announced.

Prof Rao also declared that the institute has already set up a Centre of Excellence for Law and Technology for this purpose.

IIT Delhi has expertise in several areas such as operations research, management science, machine learning, and other data/modeling-based methods that can work on problems around judicial delays said Prof Nomesh Bolia in an official press release. Some of this research is already going on as a part of the Daksh CoE on Law and Technology at IIT Delhi.

The institute also hosted an event on modeling, data, and artificial intelligence-based innovations in the judiciary recently that was chaired by Justice S Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court. During the event, the Universal Justice Foundation (UFJ) lab facility on Artificial Intelligence for Judiciary at IIT Delhi was also inaugurated.

While acknowledging the benefits of technology at the event, Justice Bhat said, “We must craft the safeguards around the use of AI for public function and ensure that the element of human discretion remains wherever required and definitely at each level where important decisions are made. This will ensure that at the very least discriminatory decision-making can be appealed and responsibility determined. Ultimately technology must aid judicial functioning and accessibility and not create ground for further exclusion.”

