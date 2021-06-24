IIT-Delhi Launches 'Master of Public Policy'

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new postgraduate programme ‘Master of Public Policy (MPP)’. The course will start enrolling from the upcoming academic session 2021-22. The MPP will focus on science, technology, innovation, and development. The programme will be offered by the School of Public Policy (SPP) at IIT Delhi.

“The objective of this new programme is to provide interdisciplinary training to students from diverse backgrounds and transform them into top-quality policy professionals and policy scholars,” the IIT said in an official statement.

The programme, claims IIT-Delhi, will focus on developing critical thinking, analytical abilities, and ethical practices among the students. On completion of the course, students will be able to build career in various capacities including consultants, researchers, academics at local, regional, national, and international levels.

Speaking of the new programme, Prof Ambuj Sagar, Head, School of Public Policy, IIT Delhi said, “We are very excited to launch this new programme. Given its focus on science, technology, innovation (STI), and development, it is the first programme of its kind in India. We believe that it will help students understand and contribute to how STI can address developmental challenges in a better way, the importance of which cannot be overstated and will only grow over time. And of course, the students will have the chance to partake of the broader rich academic environment of IIT Delhi. All in all, we believe that this will be an exciting and unique learning opportunity for the students.”

Students who seek admission to the two-year MPP programme, need to hold a bachelor’s degrees or equivalent. Those having a postgraduate level degree can also apply. Sponsored candidates from various industries, academia, government organizations can also seek admission as part of the course.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here