IIT-Delhi Launches Fellowship for Foreign Researchers with Annual Grant of Rs 12 Lakh

The Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Foundation has made a gift of Rs 1 crore to IIT-Delhi to set up “Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Distinguished Fellowship”.

This Distinguished Fellowship will be used to attract talent from outside India with expertise in a research area that aligns with the long-term strategic objectives of the Institute and the country. The awardee will receive an annual grant of Rs 12 lakhs to support his/her research and the fellowship will initially be awarded for five years.

The Foundation had earlier set up the Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Chair in Policy Studies at IIT- Delhi as a way of initiating the area of public policy at the Institute. The first appointee to the Chair, Prof. Ambuj Sagar, moved to IIT Delhi from Harvard and piloted the setting up of the School of Public Policy. The school has quickly become a leading hub of intellectual activity in the country on issues at the intersection of S&T and development.

Vivek Pathak Trustee, Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Foundation and Prof V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT-Delhi recently signed an MoU to set up the fellowship. The Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Foundation was set up by Prof Mahesh Chaturvedi to promote and provide avenues for education and research in the field of science, technology, and social sciences to contribute to India’s advancement at the highest levels. Prof. Chaturvedi, who retired from IIT Delhi in 1986, is a globally recognized pioneer of water resources engineering in India. He is a founding member and Fellow of the International Water Resources Association, and a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering.

While welcoming the MoU, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “IIT Delhi continues to focus on research, which benefits the society and the industry. The Institute has in the last few years set up new academic units and programs in Materials, AI, Energy, Transportation, Electric Vehicles, Design etc and we hope this Fellowship will help us attract top researchers from around the world and provide a fillip to these initiatives”.

On this occasion, a book titled ‘Development and Sustainability- Third World Challenge’ authored by Prof Mahesh Chaturvedi was also unveiled.

The foreword by Prof. Rao, Director, IIT Delhi reads, “The comprehensive and systematic approach in this book, will be invaluable to help readers holistically grasp the concept of sustainability and understand how it relates to the broader arc of development in the Third World. Those are, in many ways, the two major- and interconnected- challenges of the 21st century, especially for developing countries, and therefore this book is extremely timely and relevant”.

