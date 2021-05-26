IIT Delhi to Collaborate With NLU, Explore Interdisciplinary Courses, Research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the National Law University (NLU Delhi) held a virtual joint faculty workshop on May 25 to explore research and academic partnerships in the field of technology and law. Designed as a platform for meaningful exchange of ideas between faculty members from both institutions, the workshop also helped focus on research projects between IIT Delhi and NLU Delhi.

This is in keeping with the National Education Policy 2020 that encourages interdisciplinary learning and partnership, read a press release by the university.

Besides, joint supervision of PhD projects, auditing of courses at both institutions by students, joint certificate programs, and training courses for industry professionals or government bodies were emphasised. Faculty members from both institutions presented research work undertaken, and the scope for future collaborations within a range of subject areas such as intellectual property rights, science diplomacy, criminal law, artificial intelligence, forensic science, and statistics.

NLU Delhi Faculty members spoke on the idea of a ‘Joint Startup Incubation Centre’, the criminal justice system and the Interface of Law, Policy and Technology. This was followed by presentations from faculty at IIT Delhi assessing the role of intellectual property rights in Science Diplomacy and India’s official statistics and the underlying legal framework.

Both institutions are in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will encompass interdisciplinary and collaborative teaching and research.

