IISc Ranked World’s Number One In Research In QS World University Rankings, Two IITs Among Top 200

Three Indian Universities have achieved top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022. Remarkably, IISc Bengaluru ranked number one in the world for research.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, on Wednesday (9 June), released the 18th edition of the world's International University rankings.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated IIT Bombay for securing the 177th position, IIT Delhi for securing the 185th rank and IISc Bengaluru for securing the 186th position in universities rankings.

"India is leaping in the field of Education and Research and is emerging as a Vishwaguru. We are equally proud to have a Guru like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of students, faculty staff and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian Education sector," he said.

The Minister further said that initiatives such as National Education Policy – 2020 and Institute of Eminence are instrumental in ranking our colleges and institutes globally. This can be felt by looking at the university rankings declared by QS and Times Group, he added.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has congratulated IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc Bengaluru for top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022.

In a Tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth."