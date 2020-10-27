IIMC entrance result 2020: Final results to be announced by this week; check at iimc.nic.in

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has announced that it will be declaring the final result of the IIMC entrance test 2020 by the end of this week.

The official Twitter handle of the autonomous body tweeted on Monday that the National Testing Agency or NTA has informed IIMC that they will be handing over the marklist to them in a day or two. IIMC will be preparing the course, campus and category wise merit list at the earliest after which the final results will be made public.

The post said, "Final Results of the entrance examinations held for various courses are expected to be announced by [the] end of this week".

Final Results of the entrance examinations held for various courses are expected to be announced by end of this week. pic.twitter.com/yV1X8rkSCi " IIMC (@IIMC_India) October 26, 2020

NTA was responsible for conducting the entrance exam 2020 that was held on 18 October for various courses offered by the institution. According to India Today, candidates who appeared for the IIMC entrance exam in the remote proctored manner can stay updated on the results and subsequent information by visiting the official website of IIMC at iimc.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check the IIMC entrance result 2020;

Step 1: visit the official website of IIMC at iimc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the result section on the homepage

Step 3: click on 'IIMC Entrance Exam 2020 result'

Step 4: you will be redirected to another page where you will have to choose the particular subject list

Step 5: Each list will include the roll number of the participants who have been selected for admission to the IIMC

Every year, IIMC conducts an admission test to select candidates for post-graduate diploma courses in English journalism, Hindi journalism, Urdu journalism, Radio and TV, advertisement and public relations (ADPR) and in three regional languages (Malayalam, Marathi and Odia), reported The Indian Express. The students get selected to study in six campuses spread across the country.

