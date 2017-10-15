IIM-Shillong remembers Kalam on his 85th birth anniversary

Shillong, Oct 15 (IANS) Students and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong on Sunday paid homage to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his 87th birth anniversary.

Kalam had died while delivering a lecture at the institute on July 27, 2015 from apparent cardiac arrest.

The institute, which continues to treasure its affiliation with Kalam who was a guest lecturer there, marked the day with a 'Shradhanjali' programme where public was invited to pay tributes to the Missile Man of India and remember his impactful life and legacy. Scores of people came to pay homage.

The students came together to create a mosaic of Kalam. The activity engaged all the students and as the mosaic started taking shape, his iconic smile made the participants smile as well.

The students and the faculty of IIM-Shillong also wrote postcards to the armed forces, the sentinels of this nation, thanking them for their service.

These postcards were subsequently presented to personnel of the Assam Rifles in Shillong. It was an enriching experience for the students as the troops were enthralled to read the good wishes they received from the participants.

