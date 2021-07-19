IIM Sambalpur Starts New MBA Batch, Female Enrolment at 48%

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has commenced its MBA for the academic session 2021-23 through a virtual inauguration programme from today, July 19. As many as 48 per cent of the total students enrolled this year are females. This is a small drop from last year when 49 per cent of students in the batch were females.

The seventh MBA batch has a strength of 169 students is a vibrant combination of gender and academic diversity, the institute claims. The IIM claims to have adopted a policy to make campus inclusive. Stream-wise, as many as 67 per cent of the candidates are from an engineering background and 65 per cent of students have prior working experience.

Owing to the pandemic, IIM Sambalpur will be conducting online classes. The institute has introduced flipped classrooms and thereby following a blended pedagogy.

The enrollment of women has seen a drop at most of the IIMs as well as the Institutes of National Importance (INI) as compared to last year. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-2020 report, the percentage of female students stands at 24.7 per cent, which is the lowest among all the 11 types of institutes in India.

Though the Gender Parity Index (GPI) in higher education in 2019-20 has seen a slight increase, the number of female students enrolling in these institutes is still lower than that of males, the report states. Even deemed universities have seen only 33.4 per cent women enrollment and state private universities at 34.7 per cent.

