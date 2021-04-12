How IIIT-Delhi Scientists Plan to Ward off Threats Posed by Space Debris

Scientists with the IIIT-Delhi or the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology have been working for sometime on an algorithm that can help in predicting whether or not any space debris might be threatening to collide with any satellites in the Earth’s orbit. Now, the National Super Computing Mission (NSM) has provided with research funding to the team who are working on the project. Titled Orbit computation of Resident Space Objects for Space Situation, the project is expected to finish in the next two years.

The algorithm will help Indian institutes like Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) or the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to keep track of any stray space junk and thus ensure the safety of Indian satellites in the Erath’s orbit and also help take preventative measures to safeguard them.

Sanat K Biswas, who developed the algorithm along with his colleague Arun Balaji Buduru reportedly said that there are at least 20,000 pieces of space debris in the Earth’s lower orbit. “The speed at which some of these are travelling is 7 km per second. If they collide with any active satellite, the damage will be similar to that of a bullet shot,” he was quoted as saying.

America has a satellite catalogue that keeps track of objects as small as 2 inches in diameter and in the lower Earth orbit and even those measuring upto 1 metre in the geosynchronous orbit. The US Department of Defense is the agency that keeps track of the space debris and so far, they have officially tracked upto 15,000 such objects in the orbit and the total number of such objects is almost 21,000.

But the lack of a proper India-managed system that can help mitigate threat from such space objects for satellites of the country prompted the research by the IIIT Delhi scientists.

The border between the Earth’s atmosphere and harsh outer space is littered with space junk. ELSA-d or End-of-Life Services by Astroscale has reached orbit and is ready to deep clean it like the most efficient and largest vacuum cleaner of the world.

According to NPR, there is more than 8,000 metric tons of debris in the lower orbit made up of dead satellites, spent rocket parts, nuts and bolts and metal objects, and other objectssent to space. Between the vacuum of space and the gravity of earth, all of these keep floating around in the lower orbit, along with the functional satellites.

