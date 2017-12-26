IIFL Mumbai chess meet at MLSI from December 30

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The third edition of IIFL Wealth Mumbai International Chess Tournament will be held from December 30 to January 7, 2018 at the Mount Litera School International (MLSI) here.

The event, acknowledged by Sports Authority of India (SAI), World Chess Federation (FIDE) and All India Chess Federation (AICF), will incorporate two tournaments and is scheduled to witness participation from more than 25 countries across the globe, a release said on Tuesday.

Apart from the international meet, the Under-13 Mumbai Junior meet will also be held simultaneously.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand would also be present at the event and play against the junior team in a simulcast match on January 7.

The junior tournament has generated great buzz amongst the parents and participating students for the tournament with the number of participants showing a significant rise from the last edition. Chess player Aditya Munot from Mount Litera School International will also be part of the simulcast team that plays against Anand.

Navyata Goenka, MLSI Advisor, said: "Chess is a great game to inculcate virtues like patience, strategy and critical thinking and at MLSI, our chess club is a popular club amongst students.

"We are grateful to IIFL for choosing MLSI as a knowledge and education partner and look forward to the tournament being a huge success."

