Ihana positive about Sonali beating cancer

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) "Hate Story 4" actress Ihana Dhillon says that actress Sonali Bendre, who is battling cancer, will soon bounce back.

During a media interaction here on Sunday, Ihana said: "I grew up watching her (Sonali). I feel bad that she is suffering from cancer. I am sure she will bounce back and come out of it. She is a fighter and a strong woman. All my prayers and best wishes are with Sonali."

"Women in India, especially working and career-oriented women, need to pay attention to their health. Regular check-ups are a must. The government should start some programme for working women...in terms of regular medical check-ups."

Talking about her journey in the film industry, Ihana said: "It's been great. I've worked in Punjabi and Hindi films. People here are welcoming and understand talent."

"'Hate Story 4' was a big break for me and I am currently working on many different and varied projects. I will be making some really big announcement very soon."

--IANS

