IGP Kashmir holds review meeting over Jammu IAF station blasts case

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. (File Pic)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday held a review meeting over the twin blasts that took place inside the Air Force base in Jammu earlier today.

The meeting was attended by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), National Security Guard (NSG), Indian Air Force (IAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Director Airport, DIG Central Kashmir Range and SSP Budgam to discuss security situation at airport and countermeasures.

Earlier today, two drones were used to carry out the attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu, sources said. They added that the possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area.

As per sources, no major damage has been reported from the incident. However, two personnel suffered minor injuries.

An FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered into the matter.

The two explosions occurred at 1:27 am and 1:32 am on Sunday. The possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area, sources said, adding that no major damage had been reported from the incident. Two personnel, however, suffered minor injuries.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building, while the other exploded in an open area.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora earlier today regarding the incident and informed that Air Marshal Vikram Singh would soon reach Jammu to take stock of the blasts.

Meanwhile, Jammu airport officials said that all flight operations are normal and 16 flights scheduled for the day departing to Delhi, Srinagar, Leh and Gwalior.

Only two flights G8 185 and SG 963 cancelled for the day due to operational reasons, they added. (ANI)