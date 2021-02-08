IGNOU Term End Examination 2020: Revised Schedule, Admit Card Released at ignou.ac.in; Know How to Download the Hall Ticket

New Delhi, February 8: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the revised date sheet of the December Term End Exam 2020 on its official website for several courses. The admit cards as per the revised scheduled is also available at ignou.ac.in. It contains various important details like the candidate's name, roll no, extermination date and time, name of the test centre, its address, and reporting time among others. UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020 Released by Union Public Service Commission; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

Also Read | IGNOU Admissions 2020 Update: Registration Deadline For July 2020 Session Extended Till December 31

The exmination will now be conducted from February 8 to March 13. The new scheduled for Foundation Course in Science and Technology, Teaching of Primary School Mathematics, Certificate in Teaching of English as a second language , Basic Education Certificate Examination, Chemistry, and Life Sciences as been released. IBPS Office Assistant Main Admit Card 2021 Released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - ibps.in.

Follow this Step-By-Step Guide to download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

On the Home Page, click on the download Admit Card link.

Login by entering your credentials.

Admit card for TEE 2020 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Take a print out for the same for further reference.

IGNOU, in its official notification, has said that the students without the admit card can also take the examination.“The exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre," the release said.

Also Read | IGNOU July 2020 Cycle Admission Date Extended; Students Can Apply Till November 15

All the candidates are advised to go through their admit cards carefully and check the details. Aspirants are advised to contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies. The examinations will be conducted while following proper COVID-19 guidelines.