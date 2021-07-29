IGNOU TEE June 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Here’s How To Download Admit Card Online at ignou.ac.in

New Delhi, July 29: The admit card of IGNOU 2021 has been released on the official website by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday, July 29. The hall tickets have been released for the June 2021 term-end examinations (TEE). Candidates can download their admit cards from the IGNOU website-- ignou.ac.in. The candidates can also download the admit card with the help of the direct link to access the IGNOU June 2021 TEE hall ticket.

According to a notification, the IGNOU June TEE 2021 examinations will be conducted between August 3 and September 9. The exams will be held in offline mode. To download the admit card from the official website, candidates will have to use their enrollment numbers.

IGNOU June TEE 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website of IGNOU-- i.e-- ignou.ac.in .

Click on ‘Hall Ticket for June 2021 Term End Examination’.

Candidates will have to enter their enrollment number and select programme to download the admit card.

Now click on 'Submit' and download the hall ticket.

The exams will be held in two slots on exam days, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will have to visit the official website of IGNOU to check the date sheet for the Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes.

