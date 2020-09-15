IGNOU TEE June 2020 Exam: Admit Cards Released, Check Steps Below

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, 14 September, released the admit cards for IGNOU June-term end exam (TEE) 2020 on its official website -ignou.ac.in. The IGNOUS TEE June/September exam will be held from 17 September -16 October.

Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website by logging in using their university credentials. The IGNOU TEE June/ September 2020 exam will be held in two shifts, at centres across the country.

The university also recently announced that for those students who registered for the June TEE 2020 exam and are unable to appear for it, examination fees submitted will be adjusted for the December 2020 TEE.

How to Download IGNOU TEE June 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the students zone and click on the link that reads, “Hall Ticket for June 2020 Term End Examination”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

