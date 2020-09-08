IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card likely to be released soon; steps to download from ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon release the admit card for its term-end examination (TEE) 2020 on its official website - ignou.ac.in.

The varsity will conduct the exam from 17 September to 16 October at around 900 designated exam centres. It will be held in two sessions: from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to a report by NDTV, all the candidates appearing for IGNOU TEE 2020 will have to carry the hall ticket, failing which they will not be allowed to write the paper. The admit card will include important details including candidates' name, roll number, registration number.

A report by Hindustan Times states that students who will not be able to take the upcoming exam due to the COVID-19 related issue or any other reason will be allowed to appear for December TEE 2020.

The fee submitted by these candidates will be adjusted for December.

The examination centres will abide by the government's COVID-19 guidelines and everyone will have to cover their face and mouth with face mask and maintain social distancing.

Steps to download IGNOU June TEE 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU> - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Results' tab under the 'Student Support' link.

Step 3: On the left side, click on entrance exam and then select option for "Term-End exam 2020".

Step 4: A new page will open. Look for the link that mentions 'Admit card/Hall Ticket for June TEE 2020.

Step 5: Enter details including registration number, date of birth.

Step 6: The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

The June 2020 TEE was earlier scheduled to be held between 1 and 27 June, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The exam will be conducted for various postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG), postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma courses as well as for appreciation or awareness-level programmes.

