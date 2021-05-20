IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result Declared: Here’s How To Check

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result of IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) December 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at IGNOU's official website: ignou.ac.in

The result declared by IGNOU is in the form of mark sheets that includes subject-wise marks obtained by candidates who have appeared for the exam.

How To Check IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result

Visit IGNOU's official website: ignou.ac.in

Click on 'Results' tab available on the homepage

Select 'Term-end' and click on 'December 2020 Exam Result (NEW)'

You will be directed to a new webpage

Key in your enrollment number and submit

Direct link to check IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result.

"The remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards are a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled," reads the official website.

Candidates who appeared for December 2020 TEE examination can also apply for re-evaluation. Last date to apply for the same is 31 May 2021.

