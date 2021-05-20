IGNOU TEE December 2020 Result Declared; How to Check

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the re-evaluation result for December 2020 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of IGNOU by entering their enrollment number.

As per an official notice by IGNOU, the remaining results of term-end, assignment, practical and project awards will be updated on the website soon. It also added that in case any, it found any student booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the last date for the submission of re-evaluation form of TEE December 2020 up to May 31, 2021 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and subsequent lockdown, it said in an official notification.

“In view of the lockdown on account of surging second wave of Covid-19, the last date for submission of Re-evaluation form is hereby extended up to 31st May, 2021 as one time measure for those whose maximum 30 days submission time is over. However, the 30 times submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from 2nd May 2021 onwards,” read the official notice.

IGNOU has also postponed the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2021 that was scheduled to begin on June 15 until further orders. The revised timetable will be at least 21 days before the commencement of the exam. “The next schedule of the examinations will be displayed on the University’s website…21 days in advance”, the official notification said.

