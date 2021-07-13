IGNOU TEE 2021 to Begin from August 3, Check Detailed Schedule

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the June term-end exams (TEE) 2021 schedule for the undergraduate and postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, diploma, and certificate final year. The exams will begin from August 3 onwards and will conclude on September 9. The varsity has released the detailed exam schedule on its official website www.ignou.ac.in.

As per the timetable released by IGNOU, the examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual exam duration will be mentioned in the admit card.

The hall tickets will be made available on the official website soon. Those who have filled the TEE application form are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates. The students must download and print a copy of the IGNOU June TEE 2021 hall ticket. The hall ticket will contain important details like subject code, exam venue, exam time, candidate’s roll number etc. There is a possibility of a last-minute change of examination centre due to the Covid-19 situation. “In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers”, reads the official statement.

The varsity has also released a set of guidelines for IGNOU June TEE 2021. According to instructions, answers to the questions will only be accepted in the language (s) in which the programme is offered. However, students are allowed to write the answers in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium except for language programmes. Any request for a change in date and session of the exam shall not be entertained.

The students are instructed to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms to ensure the safety and health of their own, fellow students and other staff inside the exam venue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here