IGNOU to release June 2021 TEE admit cards soon; visit ignou.ac.in to download hall ticket

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi, will soon release the admit cards for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students for the June Term End Examinations (June TEE) 2021).

The exams are scheduled to be held between 3 August and 9 September.

The distance learning university will also release the dates of other backlog exams.

Once released, registered candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website ignou.ac.in. To access the admit card, they will have to submit their enrollment number and date of birth.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the admit cards for IGNOU June TEE 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://ignou.ac.in/.

Step 2: Candidates will then have to submit the enrollment number and date of birth on the homepage to log in.

Step 3: Following which, students will also have to select the programme.

Step 4: After selecting the programme, applicants will be redirected to the admit card page.

Step 5: Now, check and download the June TEE admit card. Take a printout for later use.

How to check hall ticket download notification

Alternatively, students can visit the official website, then click on "Results" tab under "Students Corner" menu. They will have to then click on the link that says "Hall Ticket/Admit Card". Any notification with related to downloading June 2021 TEE will be updated in this section.

Meanwhile, the university has extended the registration date for admissions to July 2021 session till 31 July and the deadline for candidates interested in re-registering for this session.

Students who want to re-register themselves for the July session can do so by visiting the official website http://ignou.ac.in/

The June Term End Examinations (June TEE) 2021 will be held in two shifts, the first shift will begin from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and the second shift will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for any further updates or information related to exams and other important details.

