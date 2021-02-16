IGNOU Re-registration Extended till 28 February

The Quint
·1-min read

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date of re-registration process for the January session. Candidates who want to re-register themselves for the next year or semester can do it on IGNOU’s official website: http://ignou.ac.in/.

Candidates can now re-register till 28 February 2021.

Earlier, the re-registration link was scheduled to close on 15 February 2021, reported The Indian Express.

How to Re-register for IGNOU January 2021 Session?

  • Visit IGNOU’s official website: http://ignou.ac.in/

  • Click on the ‘Link for Admission for January 2021 Session’.

  • Log in using your registered username and password.

  • Key in all the relevant details in the application form.

  • Submit the application form and pay the fees.

  • Download and save the form for future use.

Direct Link for re-registration.

Re-registration is only for enrolled candidates. Students who are already enrolled in any Undergraduate, Postgraduate or semester-based program can re-register themselves for the upcoming semester or year.

The re-registration process is like a re-admission process which the students need to go through in order to be eligible for the upcoming semester or year.

(With inputs from the The Indian Express)

Also Read: IGNOU December TEE 2020 Exam to Begin From 8 February

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Axar Patel Picks 5; India Need 1 Wicket to Win on Day 4IGNOU Re-registration Extended till 28 February . Read more on Education by The Quint.

Latest stories