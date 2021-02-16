IGNOU Re-registration Extended till 28 February

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date of re-registration process for the January session. Candidates who want to re-register themselves for the next year or semester can do it on IGNOU’s official website: http://ignou.ac.in/.

Candidates can now re-register till 28 February 2021.

Earlier, the re-registration link was scheduled to close on 15 February 2021, reported The Indian Express.

Re-Registration for January 2021 Session extended up to 28th February 2021https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) February 15, 2021

How to Re-register for IGNOU January 2021 Session?

Visit IGNOU’s official website: http://ignou.ac.in/

Click on the ‘Link for Admission for January 2021 Session’.

Log in using your registered username and password.

Key in all the relevant details in the application form.

Submit the application form and pay the fees.

Download and save the form for future use.

Direct Link for re-registration.

Re-registration is only for enrolled candidates. Students who are already enrolled in any Undergraduate, Postgraduate or semester-based program can re-register themselves for the upcoming semester or year.

The re-registration process is like a re-admission process which the students need to go through in order to be eligible for the upcoming semester or year.

(With inputs from the The Indian Express)

