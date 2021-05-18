IGNOU opens TEE June 21 application; check details at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has activated the online link for submitting application forms for June 2021 Term-End Examination (TEE). Earlier, the examinations were supposed to start from 15 June but got postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the pandemic situation. Students can submit their applications on the official website.

The last date to apply for TEE June 2021 is 15 June. The university has also extended the validity of the registration of students who could not appear for the June 2020 and December 2020 term-end examinations. Their registration will now be valid till June.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Check the 'Register Online' tab in the main menu

Step 3: Click on the 'Term End Exam' tab

Step 4: Select the examination centre of your choice and note down the examination centre code

Step 5: Tick the declaration and proceed to fill the examination form

Step 6: Enter the programme code you want to apply for

Step 7: Enter enrollment number, examination centre region and submit

Step 8: Fill the entire application form

Step 9: Pay the fee online and submit the form

Step 10: Save a copy of the form. Take a printout of the acknowledgement

To check the examination centres, click here

The application fee is Rs 200. The university will try to allot the examination centres of candidates' choice. However, if it is full, candidates have to select an alternative exam centre. The admit cards will be released at least 7-10 days prior to the examination. No student will be admitted to the examination hall without the hall tickets.

