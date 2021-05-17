IGNOU opens application window for TEE December 2020 re-evaluation at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in; check details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the process of re-evaluation for IGNOU term-end examinations (TEE) conducted in December 2020.

To apply for re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts, interested candidates can visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

If a student has applied for re-evaluation and also wants a duplicate of his/her answer sheet, he/she will be given the copy by regional centres if the answer sheet has not been processed for re-evaluation.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, IGNOU had earlier decided to defer the term-end examinations (TEE) which were scheduled to be held in June.

The new exam schedule will be released at least 21 days in advance of the exams.

Once released, candidates will be able to avail the fresh exam timetable on IGNOU's official website ignou.ac.in.

"Consequent upon the outburst and infectious growth of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021, tentatively scheduled to be held from June 15 have been postponed until further notification," read an official announcement as per an Indian Express report.

The last date for offline or online submission of assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal, and dissertation has been extended till 31 May.

For any latest update or information, students are advised to regularly visit the official website ignou.ac.in.

The university is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was established in 1985 after the Parliament passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act.

Also See: IGNOU opens re-registration window for July 2021 session; apply at ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU postpones June TEE 2021; check details at ignou.ac.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.