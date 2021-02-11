IGNOU offers online certificate course in environmental impact assessment, apply at swayam.gov.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the launch of two new certificate courses on Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) through HRD Ministry's Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM).

Both the courses are for 12 weeks duration and both courses will start on 15 February. The courses are Environmental Health and Environmental and Occupational Hazards.

The addition of these two new online certificate courses will take the total number of courses through the platform of SWAYAM to 105.

Environmental Health will cover the various steps involved in various developmental activities in the spectrum of EIA. The report added that the course will have four blocks that explain EIA in detail, deal with the environment in the context of EIA and focus on the various aspects that affect the behaviour.

On the other hand, the course on Environmental and Occupational Hazards will discuss natural hazards such as earthquakes and floods adversely affecting the people in many ways, it will also cover geological hazards, and coastal hazards, among others.

In the realm of occupational hazards, the course will discuss the dangers associated with mining and construction, agriculture and allied sectors, as well as the medical sphere. Also hazards of working in the corporate sector will be dealt with. The course will include the management and mitigation of all the hazards too.

Any candidate who has cleared Class 12 can apply for the courses. The programmes will go on for six months.

Interested candidates who are eligible for the courses are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU SWAYAM to apply for the programmes. Information about the courses, the credit system and module structure can be also found out by visiting swayam.gov.in/IGNOU.

