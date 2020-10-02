IGNOU June Term-End Exam Results 2020 Declared, Here's How to Check Scores Online And Download TEE Grade Cards at ignou.ac.in

New Delhi, October 2: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday declared June 2020 term-end exam results. Students who have appeared for their exams can check scores online by logging into the official website-ignou.ac.in

The university also released the grade cards for June 2020 term-end examinations on its official website. The grade cards have been released for BCA/MCA/MP/MPB, BDP/BA/BCOM/BSc/ASSO and other programmes. JEE Advanced Results 2020 Date: Results to be Declared on October 5; Here's How to Check Scores Online at jeeadv.nic.in.

Here's how to check IGNOU June term-end exam result 2020:

Log in to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the Term-end result

Then click ‘June 2020 Examination Result’ on the new page that opens

Click submit after you feed in your enrollment number.

Once the result is displayed, either save it or take a printout.

The exam was conducted in two sessions by following all the coronavirus guidelines. Students had to wear mandatory face masks and students without masks were not allowed to appear for the exams.