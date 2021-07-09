IGNOU June TEE 2021: Last date to apply today; exams from 3 August

The application form for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE) will end today, 9 July. Candidates can fill the IGNOU June TEE 2021 application form by visiting ignou.ac.in.

Steps that IGNOU June TEE 2021 candidates can take to submit the application form:

Step 1: Visit the website ignou.ac.in >Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option to register online >Step 3: Select Term End Examination from the drop down menu >Step 4: Enter your details to log in to the student portal >Step 5: Fill in the IGNOU June TEE 2021 application form >Step 6: Pay the examination fee and submit your form >Step 7: Download the June TEE 2021 application form >Step 8: Take a print out of the form for future reference

The university had extended the registration date for June TEE 2021. IGNOU had made the announcement considering the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The registration window for June TEE 2021 opened on 17 May.

The university has instructed the students to submit their examination form after ensuring that all the details are correct. Once submitted, there cannot be any change in the examination form. IGNOU also reserves the right to shift students from one exam centre to the other due to the COVID-19 protocol or any other reason.

The hall ticket for June TEE 2021 will be issued around 10 days before the exam. The IGNOU June TEE 2021 is going to be conducted from 3 August, said the university in a notification released on 3 July.

The datesheet for the examination will be declared soon on the website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Also See: IGNOU June TEE 2021: Exam form submission, assignment deadline extended; check details here

IGNOU July Admission 2021: SC/ST students exempted from fee payment, check details here

IGNOU introduces MA courses in Urdu, Astrology and PGD in Development Communication; check details here

Read more on India by Firstpost.