IGNOU June TEE 2021: Deadline for submission of application form, assignments extended

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for June term-end examinations (TEE) 2021 till 30 June. Previously, the last date to apply for the examination and assignment submission was 15 June.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, IGNOU informed that "the last date to apply online for TEE June 2021 is 30 June without a late fee".

Meanwhile, candidates who want to appear for the TEE June 2021 examination can check the notice on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU further notified that the submission of the examination form, project reports, dissertation, internship and fieldwork journal can be done till 30 June.

Applications for the TEE June 2021 exam were opened on 17 May. A prescribed fee of Rs 200 should be paid by a candidate per course (both theory and practical/lab courses).

The date has also been extended for the online or physical re-submission of the DECE4 Project Report for the Programme of DECE for the Term-end examinations, June 2020 and December 2020 along with a fee of Rs 1,000.

Candidates should also note that the IGNOU July Admission 2021 application process has also begun. Interested candidates can apply for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes by visiting the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and the last date to apply for the admission process is 15 July.

