IGNOU June TEE 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday, 29 July, released the admit card/ hall ticket of for the June Term End Exam (TEE). The admit card has been released for postgraduate, under-graduate, diploma and certificate programs.

Students who have registered for the same can download their admit card from IGNOU's official website: ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June 2021 Term-end exam are scheduled to commence from 3 August, and will go on till 9 September 2021.

How to Download IGNOU June TEE Admit Card

Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in

Click on 'Hall Ticket for June 2021 Term End Examination' link on home page

You will be directed to a new webpage

Key in your enrollment number and select your program

Click on 'Submit'

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future use

According to the official instructions, the exams will be conducted in two sessions, i.e. morning session from 10 AM to 1 PM and evening session from 2 PM to 5PM.

IGNOU June TEE examination was earlier scheduled to begin from 15 June. But it was later postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

The official notification read, “After the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021 tentatively scheduled to be held from 15 June has been postponed until further notification."

