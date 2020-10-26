IGNOU June 2020 term end result released, check score for BCA, MCA, B.Com, BA, BSc at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June 2020 term-end result for programmes including BCA, MCA, BA, BDP, B.Com, MP and MPB has been declared today (26 October). Students can check their score at Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) official website - ignou.ac.in.

Along with the term end exam result, the varsity has also released the grade card for 2020 of its undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its website.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained by them in IGNOU June 2020 term-end result will get a chance to fill the revaluation application form. They will be required to pay a fee of Rs 750 for revaluation of their answer scripts.

Steps to check IGNOU June term end exam result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to IGNOU's official website - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the "Result" tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Enter your exam roll number and other credentials to log in>.

Step 4: IGNOU term end exam June result 2020 will appear on your screen. Check your subject-wise marks and total.

Step 5: Save and take a print of the result.

Here is the direct link to check and download IGNOU TEE June 2020 result: http://www.ignou.ac.in/result.html

IGNOU term-end examinations are conducted twice in a year - June and December. The exam is being held for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the University.

