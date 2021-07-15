IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Application Deadline Extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for July 2021 session till July 31. Earlier, the application process was to conclude today. Students still can submit their online application form for admission to various distance courses by visiting the official portal of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Students will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 along with the programme fee of the first semester or first year while applying for admission. Applicants belonging to SC/ST communities willing to apply for ODL programmes are eligible for a fee exemption facility for one programme per admission cycle. Once the admission is confirmed, the students will be informed through SMS or email on their registered mobile number and email ID.

The varsity had earlier extended the re-registration deadline for the July 2021 Session till July 15. Re-registration means registering for the next year/semester of the programme for the students who are already enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based programmes of two-three-year duration. As per the official notification, those who have not submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester were also allowed to re-register for the next year or semester of their Programme.

Meanwhile, the date sheet for IGNOU June TEE 2021 has also been announced for undergraduate and postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, diploma, and certificate final year. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to September 9 in two sessions- morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The university had also closed the online window to submit examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and fieldwork journal of June term end exam (TEE) 2021 on July 15.

