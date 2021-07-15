IGNOU July admission and re-registration process to close today; apply at ignou.ac.in

The process for July admissions 2021 will be closed today, on Thursday, 15 July by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates who want to apply for the July admissions 2021 can visit the website to register. Additionally, those students who want to get re-registered for the July session can also visit the IGNOU website http://ignou.ac.in/ and apply for the same. The process for July admission started on 10 June.

Here are the steps that candidates can take to apply for re-registration/admissions:

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU website http://ignou.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply Now under Online re-registration or Online Admissions

Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter all your details

Step 4: After filling in the application form, click on submit

Step 5: Pay the registration fee to complete the process

Step 6: Download a copy of your filled registration/application form

Step 7: Take a printout of the form and save it for future reference

For July admissions 2021, there is a provision of fee exemption for students belonging to the SC and ST categories. Those who are registering for the first time along with those who have applied for re-admission will both get fee exemption. Students belonging to these two categories will be exempted from paying fees for 84 courses.

The university released the final term examination timetable on Wednesday, 13 July for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. The exam is going to be conducted from 3 August to 9 September. IGNOU had also extended the last date to apply for the June TEE 2021 to 30 June.

