IGNOU July 2020 admission: Registration deadline extended again; enroll by 15 Oct on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The last date for online admission for July 2020 session in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again been extended. Candidates seeking to pursue different undergraduate and post-graduate programmes offered by the varsity can now register till 15 October at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, earlier the last date for registration was 30 September. The University offers admission to 227 programmes including Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificates.

A report by India Today said that IGNOU has introduced 10 new online courses for the July 2020 session. The University has also added 24 programmes on the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Portal.

To register, applicants will be required to scan and upload their photograph, signature, age proof, educational qualification certificates, experience certificates (if any), category certificate.

Candidates must ensure that all the documents are uploaded in the prescribed format.

Steps to apply for IGNOU July session 2020 admission online:

Step 1: Go to the website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Check and download the prospectus that provide details on the programmes offered and eligibility.

Step 3: Register by providing the details asked for and submit.

Step 4: Return to main page and login with your registered username and password.

Step 5: Submit all the details correctly and upload relevant documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee for IGNOU July 2020 session and submit.

The application fee will have to be paid online via debit card/credit card or net banking.

