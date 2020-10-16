IGNOU July 2020 admission: Registration deadline extended till 25 Oct, apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2020 session admission and re-registration deadlines has once again been extended. Candidates can now apply at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by 25 October at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, earlier the last date to register was 15 October. The admission registration process to online courses offered by the varsity started on 1 June, while registration for regular programmes began on 6 June.

A report by Hindustan Times mentioned IGNOU saying that extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes as well as for all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

As per Jagran Josh, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IGNOU July 2020 admission will be conducted completely in online mode. Candidates will have to upload all the required documents for verification.

They will also be required to scan and upload their photograph and signature.

Hot to apply for IGNOU July session 2020 admission:

Step 1: Log on to IGNOU's admission website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Download the prospectus that will give you details on the programmes offered and eligibility.

Step 3: Enter your details to register.

Step 4: Now, go back to the main log in page and key in your registered username and password.

Step 5: Provide all the details correctly and upload documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and press the submit button.

Here is the direct link to apply: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

IGNOU offers admission to 227 programmes including Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificates.

The varsity has also introduced 10 new online courses for the July 2020 session. IGNOU has also added 24 programmes on the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Portal.

