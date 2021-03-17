IGNOU January Session Re-Registration Extended Till 31 March

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 16 March, announced the further extension of re-registration for its January 2021 session. The re-registration portal for the January session will now be open till 31 March.

Candidates who wish to re-register for the next year or semester can do it on IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.

How to Re-Register for IGNOU January 2021 Session?

Visit IGNOU’s official website: http://ignou.ac.in/.

Click on the ‘Re-Registration for January 2021 Session extended up to 31st March 2021’, and then on ‘proceed for re-registration'.

Register yourself using your relevant details. However, if you are already registered, then login using your registered username and password.

Key in all the relevant details in the application form.

Submit the application form and pay the fees.

Download and save the form for future use.

Direct link for IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration.

Re-registration is only for enrolled candidates. Students who are already enrolled in any undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based programme can re-register themselves for the upcoming semester or year.

The re-registration process is like a re-admission process which the students need to go through in order to be eligible for the upcoming semester or year.

